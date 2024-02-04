L2 Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

