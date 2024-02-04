Flow Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $21.55 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
About Flow
Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,486,463,326 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.
