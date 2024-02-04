Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $862,714.50

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $862,714.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

