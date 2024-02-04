LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,221.20

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $80,221.20 and approximately $250.07 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

