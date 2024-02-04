Archer Investment Corp Acquires 2,133 Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.52% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000.

Shares of RNSC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2571 dividend. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

