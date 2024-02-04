Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,584,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Schlumberger worth $267,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $59,019,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.