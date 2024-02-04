Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Linde by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

