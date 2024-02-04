Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

