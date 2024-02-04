Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 301.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

