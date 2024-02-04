903,792 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 903,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,720,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

