iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 413,180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. 1,185,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $106.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

