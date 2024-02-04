SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 11,667,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

