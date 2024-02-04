Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.28. 6,253,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $455.88. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

