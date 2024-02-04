Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,020,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BTZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 262,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.