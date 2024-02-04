Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

