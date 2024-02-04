Costello Asset Management INC Has $1.48 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,766. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

