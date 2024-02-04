Northeast Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.97. The company had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

