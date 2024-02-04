PGGM Investments Purchases 3,910 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.40.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.