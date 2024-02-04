Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,821.89 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,849.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,648.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,576.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

