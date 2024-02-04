PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,183,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 65,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

