Westwood Wealth Management Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

