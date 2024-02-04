Westwood Wealth Management Buys 1,250 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:TNA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $35.03. 29,052,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,962,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

