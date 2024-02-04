Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) is Westwood Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up about 1.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth $21,266,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. 9,527,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,633. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

