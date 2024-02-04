iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Raised by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 808,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,114. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

