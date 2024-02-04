Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,094,000 after buying an additional 418,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

