Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 5,035,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

