Symbol (XYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.80 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $165.80 million and approximately $451,367.54 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Symbol
Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,302,277,685 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,303,877 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
