Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 2.92% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 1,244.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 124,472 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 263,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,288. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $100.81.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.