eCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $590.69 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,625,729,673,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

