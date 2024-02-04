Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 6,439,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,746. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

