Mina Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $36.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,122,251,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,420,164 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,121,935,132.8400393 with 1,046,016,830.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.18679225 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $33,152,920.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

