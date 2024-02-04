First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,281,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,277 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.30% of Newmont worth $675,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 17,116,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

