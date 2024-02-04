Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,985,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 466,590 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 3.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Comcast worth $1,418,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,234,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

