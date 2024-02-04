Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lessened by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
