Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lessened by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.