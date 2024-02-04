Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

