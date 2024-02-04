Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 981,773 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. 4,172,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,070. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

