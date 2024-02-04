Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$587.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.2 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

Okta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $82.78. 1,806,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Okta by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Okta by 57.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.