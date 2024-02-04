Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$587.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.2 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.
Okta Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $82.78. 1,806,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Okta
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Okta by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Okta by 57.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.