Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. Clorox also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded up $8.32 on Friday, reaching $156.36. 4,184,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 248.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 315.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

