NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 117,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.