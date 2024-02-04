Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,130 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

