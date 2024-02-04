tru Independence LLC Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 1,378,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

