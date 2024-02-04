Argent Trust Co Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after acquiring an additional 180,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.00. 1,276,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,886. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

