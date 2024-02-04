Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,061,000 after buying an additional 654,026 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,725 shares of company stock valued at $125,637,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $667.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $672.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

