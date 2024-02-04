Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.79% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $1,342,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $237.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

