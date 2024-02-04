Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $166,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $549.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

