Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,628,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

