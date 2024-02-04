Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 95,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,971,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

