Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.32 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $150.63. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

