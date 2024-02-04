PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

