Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %
TMO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
